Chandigarh civic body, NEERI join hands on curbing pollution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

The city Municipal Corporation today signed a letter of intent (LoI) with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to work together towards environmental protection, pollution prevention and control through need-based research, knowledge dissemination, training and capacity building in areas such as water and waste water treatment, sewage, solid waste management, air pollution control, etc.

Joint Commissioner Gurinder Sodhi signed the LoI with NEERI Director Dr Vaidya in the presence of Sarbjit Kaur Mayor in Nagpur. The Mayor and 21 councillors, who are on a study tour of Nagpur, visited NEERI today.

As per the MC, the LoI encourages, facilitates, collaborates and partners promotion and development of best practices with an aim to adopt the concept of “4Rs” — reduce, reuse, recycle and recover — for resources, capacity building (skill development) of stakeholders and sharing best environmental management practices.

The activities undertaken in the areas of mutual interest would be taken on a project-mode basis. The LOI is a statement of mutual understanding of proposed collaboration between two parties.

The Mayor said the MC and the entire city would benefit from the MoU as NEERI was a pioneer in the country in the fields of solid waste management, waste water management and water body rejuvenation.

