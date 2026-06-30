Chandigarh: Civic body prepares draft of solid waste management rules

In a move to strengthen solid waste management and ensure a cleaner urban environment, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has made it mandatory for all households and establishments to adopt a four-bin waste segregation system.

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The MC has prepared the draft solid waste management rules 2026, which were tabled in the House today. However, the House deferred the agenda as councillors sought time to study them.

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As per the draft, the residents are required to segregate waste at source using four bins — green (for wet waste such as kitchen refuse), blue (for dry waste including paper, plastic and metal), black (for domestic hazardous waste) and red (for biomedical and sanitary waste such as used masks, gloves, bandages and expired medicines).

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Every street vendor shall keep suitable containers for storage of segregated waste and dispose of it at a waste-storage depot or in a container as notified by the MC

User fee

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If the user fee is paid in advance for the entire year, then the users will be charged only for 10 months. The user fee shall stand automatically increased by 5% per year, with effect from January 1 of each successive year.

In case of default, the MC Commissioner may recover the fee from the defaulter by adding the amount due in his or her water bill/property tax. The unpaid fee can also be recovered through the Land Revenue under Punjab Revenue Act as applicable to the UT .

Failure to comply with any of the provisions of the solid waste management rules shall invite a fine. In case of non-payment of fine and administrative charges at the spot, the same will be added to water bill or property tax.

Failure to segregate the waste in accordance with the rules will invite a fine of Rs 400 in residential areas. A fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied for violations by marriage or party halls and exhibition organisers. Dumping waste in water bodies will invite a fine of Rs 25,000. A street vendor failing to deal with waste in accordance with the rules will be fined Rs 1,000.

Throwing/dumping of waste at undesignated places will invite a penalty of Rs 15,000. Open urination or defecation will invite a fine of Rs 200. Spitting gutkha or paan in public places will invite a penalty of Rs 500.