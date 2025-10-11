Chandigarh civic body revenue increases 24.54% in first half of this fiscal

Demonstrating strong fiscal performance and efficient governance, the Municipal Corporation has recorded an impressive 24.54% increase in its own revenue receipts for the first half of the financial year 2025–26.

The corporation has collected Rs 223.42 crore between April and September as compared to Rs 179.41 crore during the corresponding period in 2024-25.

The MC Commissioner, Amit Kumar, said today that this notable growth was the result of sustained and strategic efforts undertaken to enhance revenue mobilisation, including the streamlining of tax collection systems, wider adoption of digital payment platforms and strict monitoring of key revenue sources such as property tax, water charges, user charges and other municipal levies.

He said the corporation had also introduced a series of citizen-centric initiatives aimed at improving compliance, curbing revenue leakages and expanding the overall revenue base. Initiatives such as online facilities, awareness drives and transparent governance practices have empowered citizens and commercial establishments to make timely payments and actively participate in the city’s development.

The Municipal Commissioner said the increase in revenue has significantly enhanced the corporation’s ability to deliver better civic amenities, undertake new development projects, and ensure improved service delivery across Chandigarh.