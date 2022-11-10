Chandigarh civic body suffers Rs 10.80-cr loss annually

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 9

Failure of certain telecom/cable operators in complying with the norms for laying cables underground, which were passed by MC House in February 2020, has caused the civic body a loss of about Rs 10.80 crore annually in the past two years.

“The tentative cost of laying underground cables with the horizontal directional drilling method is Rs 300 per mtr. Considering approximately 50% of the road for laying an underground cable network, the financial implication loss on account of annual charges, restoration charges, etc, works out to be Rs 10.80 crore,” said an MC report.

To finalise a policy on the laying of a network of optical fibre cable for running Internet services in the city, an agenda item was placed at the general House meeting in 2020.

It was resolved the cables would not be tied to electricity poles on the MC land and across the parks, green belts and institutional buildings. It was also resolved all cables should have identification tags of the respective cable operator at every 50 metre, should not be tied to trees and should hang at a height of 12 feet and, at least, 6 feet from the road edge.

Cable operators will not run Internet services through their overhead cable network. Violators will be penalised Rs 10,000 per violation and issued challans. It was also resolved that no overhead cable network would be allowed for Internet facility. However, the last mile exit point connectivity up to a house was allowed.

The meeting resolved that the City Beautiful would not be allowed to become a mesh of wires. Accordingly, the MC started removing the illegal wires in June/July. As the public faced a lot of inconvenience due to disruption in the Internet services and the cable operators requested for three-month time to comply with the norms citing Covid pandemic, the civic body stopped the drive till October 31.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, said, “Despite deadline, the cable operators failed to comply with the norms. Thus, the civic body had no other option but to forcibly remove these overhead loosely hanging cables and wires of various Internet service providers.”

Meanwhile, residents have complained about losing broadband connection. However, the MC has stated that illegal practice couldn’t be allowed and people should make alternative arrangements.

What MC report says

