Chandigarh Civic body to ensure drinking water at public places: Advisory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

The UT Administration today issued a heat wave advisory and specified department responsibilities on the issue.

The advisory has directed the District Disaster Management Authority to stipulate real-time surveillance and evaluation of weather station, disseminate information received from IMD to public at large, including communicating alerts to ward councillors, and to coordinate with the stakeholders, including collaboration with non-government and civil society.

Religious places may also be involved to increase the efforts like distributing fresh drinking water to public.

The Health Department has been asked to ensure 24/7 health facilities with adequate provision of basic medicines such as ORS, glucose, etc.

At all health institutions, earmarked beds to be kept in readiness at a cool ventilated space. Sensitisation of all categories of health personnel on prevention and management of heat stress disorders.

Heat wave related morbidity and mortality tracking system to be established and updated periodically, including coordination with private hospitals to collect data.

The Municipal Corporation has been directed to ensure drinking water facilities at all vulnerable places, common places such as parks, habitation and bus shelters.

Access to open parks and spaces during daytime for providing spaces with shade. Sprinkling of water on roads. The civic body has been asked to construct shelters and sheds at public places.

The Education Department has been asked to reschedule school timings and vacation as per heat wave situation, ensure availability of water facilities and cool places in all educational institutions, ensure avoiding physical activities during peak hours, no school assembly or special programme.

The department has been asked to train school teachers to equip them with the knowledge of heat protection tips, different alerts and activities, which they can disseminate in classrooms.

Other departments like labour, animal husbandry and engineering have also been prescribed duties for managing the heat wave.