DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Class 11 student murder: Accused shot in leg after firing at police during weapon recovery

Chandigarh Class 11 student murder: Accused shot in leg after firing at police during weapon recovery

Accused opened fire when taken to recover the weapon allegedly used in the killing; two accused arrested, minor co-accused in custody

article_Author
Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:33 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh Police personnel at the encounter site near the Sports Complex in Sector 50, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

A shooter accused in the murder of 17-year-old Class 11 student Naitik was injured in a police encounter in the Sector 50 forest area on Saturday morning.

Two accused have been arrested in the case, while a third accused, a minor, is also in police custody.

Advertisement

According to the police, the accused was taken to the forest area to recover the weapon allegedly used in the murder when he opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated, shooting him in the leg.

Advertisement

Naitik was shot dead near the Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 22 on Thursday night after three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly chased the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling. The auto-rickshaw driver, Sikandar Paswan, was also injured in the attack.

Investigators suspect that the murder was linked to a fight video posted on Instagram. They are also probing a possible connection with the Lucky Patial gang.

Advertisement

A minor accused, who allegedly had a fight with Naitik and planned the shooting, is already in custody. The Chandigarh Police Operation Cell is leading the investigation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts