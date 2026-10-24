Chandigarh Class 11 student murder: Accused shot in leg after firing at police during weapon recovery

A shooter accused in the murder of 17-year-old Class 11 student Naitik was injured in a police encounter in the Sector 50 forest area on Saturday morning.

Two accused have been arrested in the case, while a third accused, a minor, is also in police custody.

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According to the police, the accused was taken to the forest area to recover the weapon allegedly used in the murder when he opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated, shooting him in the leg.

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Naitik was shot dead near the Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 22 on Thursday night after three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly chased the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling. The auto-rickshaw driver, Sikandar Paswan, was also injured in the attack.

Investigators suspect that the murder was linked to a fight video posted on Instagram. They are also probing a possible connection with the Lucky Patial gang.

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A minor accused, who allegedly had a fight with Naitik and planned the shooting, is already in custody. The Chandigarh Police Operation Cell is leading the investigation.