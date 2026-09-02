Chandigarh: Class V student pens her second fantasy novel

At just 11 years of age, Elayna Garg, a Class V student of Strawberry Fields High School, has achieved a remarkable milestone with the publication of her second fantasy novel, Mysterious Adventure of Fichy.

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What began as a child’s imagination has blossomed into a captivating story filled with courage, mystery, love and hope.

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Through her writing, Elayna has demonstrated remarkable creativity, determination and confidence, proving that age is no barrier to pursuing one’s dreams.

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Mysterious Adventure of Fichy is not merely a book for Elayna—it represents the power of imagination and the belief that even a young dreamer can create something meaningful and share it with the world.