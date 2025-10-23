Chandigarh Club executive member held for extortion

The police arrested Chandigarh Club executive member, Vikaas Bector, for allegedly extorting money from a Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer in a dispute. Bector was sent to police remand while his accomplices Raman Aggarwal and Nitin Goel were questioned by the police.

On the statement of complainant, Gaurav Dhir, a resident of Sector 10, a case under sections 308 and 351 B.N.S was registered at Mullanpur police station on September 1. The complainant said Bector and his accomplices were pressuring him to take back a police complaint filed against him and allegedly pay Rs 6-7crore. Mullanpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said the suspect was in a three-day police remand.

