Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh club score 13 goals in Administrator’s Cup

Chandigarh club score 13 goals in Administrator’s Cup

Minerva Football Academy record massive 7-1 win over Rajasthan United Football Club

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
A player of Kuljeet Football Academy (Amritsar) attempts to score a goal against Telangana Sports School during the 20th Administrator’s Challenge Cup Football Tournament 2026 (U-17 Boys) at the Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
The host team of Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) posted 13 goals against Football School of Mumbai to start their 20th Administrator’s Challenge Cup Football Tournament campaign in style at the Sector 42 sports complex.

The Mumbai-based outfit had no answer to CFA’s attack, as Pukhrambam netted five goals, including a hat-trick. Playing at familiar territory, the CFA posted the opening goal after launching their customary five-minute ball possession in the seventh minute of the game. Pukhrambam was in thick of the action as he opened the team’s account, followed a goal each in 13th and 22nd minute to complete his hat-trick.

Half-back, Gulam Ali helped the side achieve 4-0 milestone in the 32nd minute, while before the lemon-break, Hipjyoti Moran netted two as the local team gained momentum. The second half was no different as Austin Ningthoujam netted the ball in the opening minute, while Moran added another in the 52nd minute. After controlling the game for a while, the CFA lads again started their goal spree. Pukhrambam netted his fourth, followed by Vivek’s contribution. Just three minutes later, Ningthoujam extended the lead and Ali netted the 12th goal. Just four minutes before the end of the match, Pukhrambam netted his fifth.

While the CFA logged a massive win, the local team — Sandhu Football Club went down 0-5 against Dashmesh Football Academy, Anandpur Sahib. The local team played well. The side managed to lock the first 45 minutes without conceding any goal. However, after the 15-minute break, the local lads clearly lost the control. Jagraj Singh pulled off the first for the side in the 50th minute, while Sehtaajeet Singh doubled the lead. As the flood gates were opened, Jagraj netted another, followed by a goal each by Kuldeep and Jasandeep Singh.

Minerva Football Academy recorded a massive 7-1 win over Rajasthan United Football Club. This was their second win in two days.

Playing at the Sector 46 sports complex, Himalayan FC (Kinnaur) humbled Narmada Valley Football Club, Madhya Pradesh, 3-1. The District Football Association, Panchkula, defeated CASA Football Academy, Barwani (MP) 4-0, while Kuljeet Football Academy (Amritsar) posted a 2-0 win over Telangana Sports School. The RBDSA (Meghalaya) defeated AFTA (Odisha) 4-0.

