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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh coach Surinder Singh named assistant coach of U-15 team for FIFA World Cup & Festival

Chandigarh coach Surinder Singh named assistant coach of U-15 team for FIFA World Cup & Festival

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Surinder Singh has coached many Indian players.
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In a proud moment for the city, local coach Surinder Singh has been named the assistant coach of India’s Under-15 football team for the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan-2026, which will be held in Baku from October 24 to 31.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had recently announced the squad, and the Blue Colts will compete in the Group K alongside Bahrain, Cameroon, Grenada, Laos and Senegal under the guidance of head coach Bibiano Fernandes, assistant coach Surinder Singh and goalkeeping coach Parshuram Salwadi.

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Surinder has been with the team since August this year. However, with the announcement of the final squad on October 20, the AIFF also finalised the coaching staff.

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The Indian team will play five matches in the qualification stage over three days. They will face Laos on October 24, Cameroon and Grenada on October 25, and Bahrain and Senegal on October 26. As part of their preparations for the tournament, the team played two friendly matches against Aspire Academy U-15, which forms the core of Qatar’s national team in Doha last week. Both matches ended 2-2.

Surinder, who is a well-known figure in the local football fraternity, has the honour of coaching Indian international footballers, including Gurpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Johny Chand Singh, Sandesh Jhingan and many more, while working as a coach with St Stephen’s Football Academy, Sector 45.

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It was Harold Carver, the Founder-Director of St Stephen’s School, who encouraged Surinder to join the national duty in his latest assignments with the AIFF, during the August stint. An AFC Pro Licence holder, Surinder has previously served as head coach of various I-League outfits, including Delhi FC and Minerva Punjab FC, and was part of the Philippines U-17 women’s coaching staff that helped the team qualify for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup-2026.

The AIFF’s talent identification network involved 60 scouts who assessed and monitored more than 12,000 boys during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 domestic seasons.

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