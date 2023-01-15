Chandigarh Coaching Club eves log victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 14

Chandigarh Coaching Club defeated Mahadev Club (12-02) in a women’s category match during the Chandigarh State Softball Championship at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11.

Post Graduate Government College for Women defeated St Anne’s (10-00), while Chandigarh Mission Club recorded a (10-00) win over Chandigarh Club. Striker Club defeated Mission Club (10-00).

In the men’s category, Chandigarh Mission Club recorded a (7-2) win over Mahadev Club. Mission Club registered a (7-0) win over Government High School, Sector 11. Strikers Club defeated Friends Club (1-0) and Chandigarh Coaching Centre recorded a (5-1) win over NFC.