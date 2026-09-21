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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh College of Architecture to host Le Corbusier Festival from Sept 25

Chandigarh College of Architecture to host Le Corbusier Festival from Sept 25

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA), Sector 12, will organise the Le Corbusier Festival of Architecture from September 25 to October 6 to mark 10 years since Chandigarh’s architectural work by Le Corbusier received the UNESCO World Heritage tag.

The festival will feature exhibitions, workshops, competitions, interactions and cultural performances aimed at exploring the city’s modernist architectural legacy. Architecture students, professionals, artists and members of the public will participate in the events. The programme will include exhibitions of student work and that of architect Matthew Nowicki, besides displays of miniature furniture and tapestry paintings. An interactive architectural installation, “Shallow Dome”, will remain open throughout the festival.

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Photography competitions, campus and Capitol Complex visits, and workshops on watercolour, printmaking, pottery, clay modelling, compressed earth/cob and bamboo are also planned. The festival will feature a contemporary dance workshop, Kathak and flute performances, besides an inter-college quiz, debate, treasure hunt and Hasya Kavita. Other events include a session on “The Architecture of Relevance” and a special preview and presentation of a book by architect Sangeet Sharma. A Bhangra performance is also scheduled.

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The festival will conclude with the Le Corbusier Day celebration on October 6.

The programme aims to explore architecture beyond buildings through craft, materials, movement, performance, photography and public engagement, while encouraging greater interaction with Chandigarh’s modernist heritage.

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