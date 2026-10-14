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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: College teachers demand higher HRA, hiring against vacant posts

Chandigarh: College teachers demand higher HRA, hiring against vacant posts

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Teachers stage a protest at DAV College in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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The Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA) staged a protest here on Tuesday, demanding a hike in their house rent allowance (HRA), resolution of issues concerning basic pay and appointments against vacant positions at the earliest. They also sought various other service benefits.

“The participation of more than 100 student leaders from different unions demonstrated the shared concern for the quality of higher education, the smooth functioning of colleges and students’ future,” said Gurcharan Singh Gill, president of the union.

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He said they would intensify their stir if their demands remained unmet.

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“Our resolve is firm, our unity is strong, and our demand is simple: justice without further delay,” said Sumit Goklaney, vice-president of the union.

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