Chandigarh college teachers peeved over service conditions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

The Joint Action Committee of Teaching and Non-teaching Staff of Chandigarh colleges dissent with respect to the disparity in the service conditions of teachers in government-aided and government college teachers. Representatives of the joint action committee stated that many issues of government-aided college teachers were not resolved.

“We are stunned by the difference in the age of superannuation in government and government-aided colleges,” said Gurmej, president, Chandigarh Aided Colleges Teachers Association. He also raised his objection on various violations of rights of teaching staff of aided colleges.