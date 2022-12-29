Chandigarh college teachers peeved over service conditions

Chandigarh, December 28
The Joint Action Committee of Teaching and Non-teaching Staff of Chandigarh colleges dissent with respect to the disparity in the service conditions of teachers in government-aided and government college teachers. Representatives of the joint action committee stated that many issues of government-aided college teachers were not resolved.
“We are stunned by the difference in the age of superannuation in government and government-aided colleges,” said Gurmej, president, Chandigarh Aided Colleges Teachers Association. He also raised his objection on various violations of rights of teaching staff of aided colleges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...