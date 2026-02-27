Chandigarh college violence: Witness refuses to identify Lawrence Bishnoi in 14-year-old murder bid case

A prosecution witness has refused to identify gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during the trial for an attempt to murder case registered 14 years ago in Chandigarh. Lawrence was produced in court via video conferencing from the Ahmedabad jail.

The counsel of the accused, Harish Bhardwaj, said that witness Navneet Singh had stated in court that he neither knew nor recognised Lawrence Bishnoi.

The police registered an attempt to murder case against Bishnoi and others after a clash took place at DAV College in Sector 10 in 2012 between two groups of student unions.

The case was registered on the statement of Ankit Grover, a then BTech student at Chandigarh Engineering College, Landran. He told the police that he along with his friends Charandev Singh, Navneet Singh, Arasdeep and Jeevanjot Chahal went to Panjab University after Jeevanjot Chahal was announced as chairman of Panjab University Student Union (PUSU).

On the same day, they went to DAV College, Sector 10, to attend a star night. He said a group of students, led by Lawrence Bishnoi and Amandeep Singh Multani, had entered from the back gate of the college after breaking the lock and attacked PUSU supporters who were making arrangements for a star night scheduled to be held in college.

During the ruckus, the accused also opened fire and attacked them with sharp weapons and sticks, injuring several students.

The police registered a case against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 and 149 (rioting), 452 (forcible entry), 323 and 325 (assault), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under Arms Act. The trial is now going on only against Lawrence, who was previously declared a proclaimed offender in the case. The case is now under trial after the court framed charges in January 2022.

Four other accused — Amandeep Singh Multani, Vicky Middukhera (now deceased), Tarsem Singh and Ranjot Singh — were acquitted in the case earlier by the local court after the complainant and witnesses turned hostile.

The case is considered one of the most notorious incidents of violence in Punjab University student politics at the time, which later escalated into a gang rivalry.

Prosecution has submitted the list of 21 prosecution witnesses in the case.