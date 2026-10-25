Chandigarh college wins bhangra, giddha events on Day 1 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, put up an impressive show on the opening day of the Panjab University Zonal Youth Festival, securing top positions in several events, at Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College for Women, Jhar Sahib (Ludhiana).

The college secured first positions in bhangra, giddha, cartooning, rangoli, still life drawing and heritage quiz. In individual events, Armaan secured first position in bhangra, while Suhani Sharma won the individual giddha competition.

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In fine arts, the college secured first and third positions in cartooning, besides winning the rangoli and still life drawing competitions. It also bagged second position in clay modelling. The college secured the first place in heritage quiz.

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In a special recognition of its cultural talent, five girls from the college’s giddha team have been selected to feature in an upcoming song by renowned Punjabi folk singer Pammi Bai.

Competitions for the Chandigarh zone are being held at Jhar Sahib from October 23 to 26. The theme for the competition is “A Celebration of Creativity and Togetherness”.

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Events of the Muktsar zone will be held at Guru Nanak College, Muktsar, from October 25 to 28 and the Hoshiarpur zone at SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, from November 4 to 7.