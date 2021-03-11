Chandigarh: Cong criticises sale of Tricolours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Ravi Thakur, president of the District Congress, today criticised the ongoing sale of National flag by the Union Government. “The BJP spends crores of rupees on ferrying people to far-off places for public rallies of its leaders and distributing its party flags among people free of cost. Now, the saffron party is coercing even poor people, including school students, to buy the National Flag for Rs 20 to Rs 25,” he alleged.

He appealed to the government not to sell the National Flag and distribute it among people free of cost. The Tricolour is the symbol of national pride and dignity. He was speaking during the Day 2 of the 75-km-long “Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatra” of the City Congress, in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, here.