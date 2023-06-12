Chandigarh Cong members up in arms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

The City Congress held a protest at Dadu Majra colony near the dumping ground site here today. The protesters gathered in front of a park near the dumping ground site and raised slogans against the BJP-led Municipal Corporation.

They were carrying placards and beating utensils to highlight the plight of residents of Dadu Majra and nearby areas who were suffering because of the continuous stench emanating from the dumping ground.

Addressing the protesters, City Congress president HS Lucky said people in the vicinity of the dumping ground were living in a hell-like condition. They are suffering from multiple medical issues and health-related problems. There had been no scientific study of areas nearby Dadu Majra to ascertain the level of loss people have suffered because of the dumping ground. Till date, no compensation had been paid to any person who fell ill due to the dumping ground.

He said the Congress was committed towards the betterment of Dadu Majra and nearby residents and would keep on raising this issue at public forums.

The protest ended in front of the dumping ground after the protesters took a round of the colony raising slogans against the BJP and AAP for their failure to safeguard the interests of residents.

AAP up in arms against waste plant

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest against the waste processing plant to be set up at the Dadu Majra dumping ground. The protest was held under the leadership of senior AAP leader Pradeep Chhabra and area councillor Kuldeep Dhalor. Chhabra said no Mayor tried to solve the problem of garbage with sincerity and honesty. The situation has become so bad that even residents of Dadu Majra are finding it difficult to breathe due to foul stench. Now another plant is going to be installed in the name of new technology. Kuldeep said the Congress and BJP failed to remove the waste dump.

