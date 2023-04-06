Chandigarh Cong seeks Rs 50,000 per acre relief for farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

A delegation of the city Congress today met Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar and demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to UT farmers who lost their crop due to recent rain and bad weather.

HS, Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Congress, said they demand immediate survey to ascertain the loss in order to pay compensation to the affected farmers.

The leaders also raised other issues related to villages, including their all-round development and extension of lal dora.

Lucky said the farmers were already suffering a lot as they were not getting adequate prices for their product. The Modi government had failed to fulfil its promise of making farmers’ income double.

Prominent leaders among those present were Bhupinder Badheri, Kuldeep Kajheri, Surinder Singh, Daljeet Singh, Kuldip Singh, Ramkaran, Manoj Lubana, Raju Palsora, Lakhwinder, Harbans Singh and Charanjit Singh.