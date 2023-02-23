Chandigarh Cong to hold protests against BJP from March 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

The city Congress would launch a series of protests against the BJP government over price rise and unemployment.

During a press conference today, city Congress president HS Lucky said the party would hold block-level agitations from March 6-10 in front of the offices of nationalised banks and LIC. A massive “Chalo Raj Bhavan” march would be organised on March 13 to protest against the Adani Group, he added.

“We want to know who is the real owner of the black money being routed to India via offshore shell companies operating from tax havens? Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to bring back black money to India and transfer Rs 15-20 lakh to every citizen’s bank account, but on the contrary, Switzerland’s central bank informed that funds parked by Indian individuals and firms jumped to a record high,” alleged Lucky.

He added, “We are against the government-sponsored private monopolies as these are against public interests.”