Chandigarh Cong to hold protests against BJP from March 6

Chandigarh, February 22
The city Congress would launch a series of protests against the BJP government over price rise and unemployment.
During a press conference today, city Congress president HS Lucky said the party would hold block-level agitations from March 6-10 in front of the offices of nationalised banks and LIC. A massive “Chalo Raj Bhavan” march would be organised on March 13 to protest against the Adani Group, he added.
“We want to know who is the real owner of the black money being routed to India via offshore shell companies operating from tax havens? Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to bring back black money to India and transfer Rs 15-20 lakh to every citizen’s bank account, but on the contrary, Switzerland’s central bank informed that funds parked by Indian individuals and firms jumped to a record high,” alleged Lucky.
He added, “We are against the government-sponsored private monopolies as these are against public interests.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...