Chandigarh Congress begins programme to meet residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

In view of its “Mission 2024” aimed at winning the Lok Sabha elections in Chandigarh, the local unit of the Congress today launched another programme “Congress Aapke Dwar”. The programme aims at meeting city residents over a cup of tea. The programme was launched with a meeting at the residence of block president Sukhwinder Singh in Sector 29 here today.

Talking to local residents, city Congress president HS Lucky said: “The Modi-led BJP government has failed to fulfil its promises. The common man is feeling cheated. Price rise, unemployment and ruined economy have hit the common man hard. City residents are also suffering because of the failure of the BJP-led MC at the local level”. He further said the Chandigarh congress would reach out to each city resident and listen to their views and expectations.

“Their suggestions will also be sought on the ingredients of Congress manifesto in 2024,” he said.