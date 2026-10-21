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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Congress burns effigy of CEC

Chandigarh Congress burns effigy of CEC

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders and workers burn an effigy during a protest outside the party office in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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The Chandigarh Congress on Tuesday burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, describing the protest as a struggle to protect democracy and the Constitution, while alleging irregularities in the preparation of the electoral rolls under the SIR exercise.

The protest was led by city Congress president HS Lucky and organised by former Youth Congress chief Manoj Lobana. Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against Kumar and demanded transparency in the electoral process.

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Lucky said Opposition parties across the country had been raising concerns over the electoral rolls.

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“Dasehra conveys the message of fighting against injustice and evil. Today’s protest is not directed at any individual but is aimed at protecting the electoral process and the constitutional rights of people. A vote is not the property of any political party, government, or office-bearer; it is the right of every eligible citizen,” Lucky said.

He demanded the immediate resignation of Kumar and urged the BJP-led Centre to take concrete steps to restore the independence, impartiality and credibility of the Election Commission.

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