Chandigarh Congress embarks on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Chandigarh, November 20
The city Congress started the Chandigarh leg of “Bharat Jodo Yatra” from Ramlila ground at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran here today.
The march, which is being organised by local Congress leaders, was led by Pawan Kumar Bansal, former MP and treasurer, All India Congress Committee, and HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee.
Party activists and residents walked the streets of Vikas Nagar and Mauli Jagran raising slogans like ‘Nafrat Chhodo - Bharat Jodo’. People showered petals on the procession.
The yatra covered a distance of 10 km today and will resume tomorrow from Indira Colony.
