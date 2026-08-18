Chandigarh Congress flags ‘decline’ in voter count during SIR

The Chandigarh Congress reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming Municipal Corporation elections at a meeting here today.

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Expressing their concern over the figures presented at the meeting, Congress leaders said after the SIR and pre-SIR processes, the number of voters in Chandigarh has reportedly fallen from approximately 6.59 lakh to around 3.02 lakh, while nearly 1.25 lakh notices have been issued to voters on various grounds.

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Rajni Patil, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Chandigarh; HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee; and MP Manish Tewari attended the meeting. The presidents of all five District Congress Committees and all Block Congress Committees were also present.

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Congress president Lucky said such a large number of voters being affected was a matter of concern and it was essential to ensure that no eligible citizen loses the right to vote during the process.

Addressing the meeting, Rajni called upon party workers to work with full strength for the forthcoming MC polls.