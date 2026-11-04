Chandigarh Congress gears up for civic body poll, trains guns on BJP

The Congress has stepped up its preparations for the forthcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Chandigarh.

A meeting of the Campaign Committee of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee was held on Tuesday at Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, under the chairmanship of city unit president HS Lucky. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari was also present.

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Office-bearers and members of the 50-member campaign committee attended the meeting and offered suggestions on the election campaign, public outreach programmes and the party’s overall electoral strategy.

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Lucky said a detailed strategy for the forthcoming MC elections was formulated during the meeting. He added that the Congress campaign would not remain confined to posters, banners and speeches. Instead, it would focus on establishing direct contact with voters in every ward, booth and household across the city.

It was decided that priority would be given to fielding as many local candidates as possible, preferably those with a strong public base and popularity. A door-to-door campaign would be conducted in every ward, while responsibilities would be assigned to party workers down to the booth level.

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To communicate policies

Lucky said the party aimed to directly communicate its policies, the issues concerning the city raised by MP Manish Tewari in Parliament, and matters of public interest consistently highlighted by the Pradesh Congress Committee.

The meeting also laid special emphasis on highlighting issues raised by Congress councillors in the Municipal Corporation House concerning the city’s development, civic amenities, corruption, public grievances and administrative accountability.

The Congress would inform people how, despite being in the Opposition, it had consistently and firmly fought for Chandigarh’s interests.

The party has decided to make the functioning of the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation one of the principal issues of the election campaign. The Congress would present a comprehensive report card of the BJP’s 10-year rule and ask people what Chandigarh had actually gained during this period.

It was also decided that the Congress manifesto would be prepared keeping in mind the needs, problems and expectations of city residents.