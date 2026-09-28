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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Congress gears up for civic body polls, reviews preparations

Chandigarh Congress gears up for civic body polls, reviews preparations

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:34 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari addresses residents of Sector 38, Chandigarh.
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Ahead of the coming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, the Chandigarh Congress today stepped up its preparations by holding meetings of the Political Affairs Committee and the Pradesh Election Committee.

The meetings reviewed the party’s preparations for the MC elections, organisational activities, public-interest issues and its strategy for the coming period.

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All-India Congress Committee (AICC) Chandigarh in-charge Rajni Patil, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, MP Manish Tewari, AICC secretaries Chetan Chauhan and Vidit Chaudhary, besides members of both committees and senior party leaders, attended the meetings.

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The leaders reviewed the organisation’s preparedness for the elections. Committee members put forward suggestions and views, while proposals to strengthen and activate the party organisation were discussed.

Addressing the meeting, Patil called upon party leaders and workers to take the MC elections seriously and work to strengthen the organisation. She urged them to reach out to residents, understand their problems and take the policies and programmes of the Congress to the people.

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Lucky presented a detailed report on the organisational and political activities of the party.

Tewari called upon party leaders and workers to remain united and devote themselves to preparations for the MC elections. He said a strong organisation and active participation of workers were important for an election campaign.

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