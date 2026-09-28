Chandigarh Congress gears up for civic body polls, reviews preparations

Ahead of the coming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, the Chandigarh Congress today stepped up its preparations by holding meetings of the Political Affairs Committee and the Pradesh Election Committee.

The meetings reviewed the party’s preparations for the MC elections, organisational activities, public-interest issues and its strategy for the coming period.

Advertisement

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) Chandigarh in-charge Rajni Patil, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, MP Manish Tewari, AICC secretaries Chetan Chauhan and Vidit Chaudhary, besides members of both committees and senior party leaders, attended the meetings.

Advertisement

The leaders reviewed the organisation’s preparedness for the elections. Committee members put forward suggestions and views, while proposals to strengthen and activate the party organisation were discussed.

Addressing the meeting, Patil called upon party leaders and workers to take the MC elections seriously and work to strengthen the organisation. She urged them to reach out to residents, understand their problems and take the policies and programmes of the Congress to the people.

Advertisement

Lucky presented a detailed report on the organisational and political activities of the party.

Tewari called upon party leaders and workers to remain united and devote themselves to preparations for the MC elections. He said a strong organisation and active participation of workers were important for an election campaign.