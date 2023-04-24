Chandigarh Congress holds ‘satyagraha’, seeks probe against Adani group

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

The city Congress today organised a dharna, ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’, against the Modi government to protest its alleged anti-democracy policies, “discriminatory disqualification” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and to press the party’s demand to hold a probe against alleged financial irregularities by the Adani group.

The satyagraha was organised in front of Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 where workers carrying party flags and placards sat peacefully and sang ‘Ram Dhun’. The activists paid homage to Mahatama Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar before beginning the satyagraha and sang patriotic songs.

Addressing the gathering, former Union minister and AICC treasurer Pawan Bansal said the recent expose by Satya Pal Malik, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and a senior leader of BJP, has shocked people of the country.

Alleging that the Modi government had failed to manage the economy of the country and its policies of crony capitalism were creating unprecedented economic inequalities, Bansal said the only job the government was doing was to manage certain events in order to divert public attention from its “all-round failures”.

HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, said the Modi government was making false promises like bullet train just to divert public attention. He alleged that the government had been ruthlessly misusing Central agencies against its political opponents and weakening the democratic institutions of the country.