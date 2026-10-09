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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Congress observes ‘Black Day’

Chandigarh Congress observes ‘Black Day’

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Congress activists stage a protest at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Chandigarh Pradesh Congress on Thursday observed a ‘Black Day’ at Sukhna Lake, against the Election Commission and the Modi Government at the Centre. Congress leaders and councillors, dressed in black and carrying placards, staged a sit-in in front of the Open Hand, the iconic symbol of Chandigarh. Slogans were raised for half an hour.

The protest was attended by All India Congress Committee Chandigarh in-charge Rajani Patil, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress President HS Lucky, AICC Secretary Chetan Chauhan, Vidit Chaudhary and all Congress councillors.

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Addressing the gathering, Patil said the Congress and the INDIA bloc have been taking to the streets across the country for the past two days to fight for the protection of democracy and voters’ rights.

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She said the manner in which protesters were treated by the police the previous day, and the fact that even Members of Parliament were injured, was extremely unfortunate and alarming. She said the incident clearly demonstrated that instead of listening to the Opposition, the Modi Government was attempting to suppress its voice through the police and government machinery.

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