Chandigarh Congress protests lathicharge on students at Jantar Mantar

The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee today held a protest at the Sector 17 Plaza against alleged brutal lathicharge by the Delhi Police on students, who were demonstrating at Jantar Mantar against paper leaks and “corruption” in the education system.

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The protesters raised slogans for an hour and marched across the plaza carrying placards. They also burnt an effigy of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while demanding his resignation and raising slogans against the Central Government.

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Addressing the gathering, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky said the youth of the country have been forced to take to the streets to protect their future. Over the past few years, nearly 152 recruitment and competitive examinations across the country have allegedly been affected by paper leaks, shattering the dreams of millions of young aspirants, he added. The future of countless students has been jeopardised and more than 21 students have reportedly died by suicide due to despair, he said, adding that despite this, Dharmendra Pradhan has refused to accept moral responsibility and continues to cling to his office.

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Lucky further said paper leaks are no longer isolated incidents but have become a deep stain on India’s education system, shattering the trust of lakhs of families. Students who dedicate years of hard work are repeatedly forced to suffer because of paper leaks, cancelled examinations and uncertainty in recruitment processes, he added.

Office-bearers, student leaders and workers of NSUI, Youth Congress and the Chandigarh Congress were among those present at the protest.

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Meanwhile, Vikrant A Tanwar, state media in-charge, Aam Aadmi Party, Chandigarh, in a statement said the voice of students and youth cannot be silenced with lathis and tear gas. The treatment meted out to peacefully protesting students and Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar is deeply unfortunate and against democratic values, he added.