Chandigarh Congress slams MC over inaction against Masih

The city Congress has condemned the MC’s inaction against Anil Masih, even two and a half years after the Supreme Court indicted him of tampering with ballot papers during Mayoral elections.

Rajiv Sharma, chief spokesperson of the party, said Masih, a nominated councillor of the Chandigarh MC, was caught on CCTV deliberately defacing eight ballot papers during the election held on January 30, 2024. Sharma alleged that despite a formal complaint lodged with the Chandigarh Police in early 2024 and the clear Supreme Court directions, no action had been taken against him.

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‘Save democracy march’ on Oct 6 Members of the INDIA bloc will organise a ‘Save Democracy March’ at Sector 17 on October 6. City Congress president HS Lucky will lead the march in which senior leaders, office-bearers and a large number of workers of the alliance partners will take part. The marchers will raise issues concerning transparency in the electoral process, the integrity of electoral rolls and the right of every eligible citizen to vote.

He said a recent audit report had flagged the delay, questioning why no action was taken against Masih and why he continued to hold office. The corporation’s reply that the matter was pending with higher authorities only confirmed, he alleged, the deliberate shielding of Masih by the BJP-controlled system.

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He said the city Congress demanded immediate action against Masih and his dismissal from the post of nominated councillor.

AAP to meet DGP

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City AAP president Vijay Pal Singh said the party would soon meet the DGP regarding the Anil Masih case. He too questioned why action in accordance with the law had not yet been taken in the matter. He said the party would approach the court if necessary.