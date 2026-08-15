Chandigarh Congress slams ‘purification’ ritual after Kharge’s Haldwani rally

The Chandigarh Congress today held a protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Sector 35, against the alleged insult to Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Advertisement

A large number of Congress leaders, workers and party councillors participated in the demonstration led by UT Congress president HS Lucky. Holding pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Kharge, party workers raised slogans in support of social equality, the Constitution and Dalit dignity.

Advertisement

Kharge addressed a public meeting at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 8. Two days later, some organisations reportedly conducted a ‘purification’ ceremony at the venue and sprinkled Gangajal there. The matter was also raised in Parliament.

Advertisement

Addressing the protesters, Lucky said the Haldwani incident has raised a very serious question before the country — whether the mindset that considers a public place ‘impure’ because of a person’s caste, touch or presence still exists in India today.

He said Kharge is the national president of one of India’s largest political parties and is among the country’s senior-most political leaders. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. Therefore, conducting a so-called ‘purification’ of a place after his programme is not merely an insult to one individual, but an affront to the dignity of millions of Dalits and disadvantaged communities who have struggled for generations against social discrimination, Lucky added.