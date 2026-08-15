DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Congress slams ‘purification’ ritual after Kharge’s Haldwani rally

Chandigarh Congress slams ‘purification’ ritual after Kharge’s Haldwani rally

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
City Congress chief HS Lucky and party workers hold a protest in Chandigarh on Friday. RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Congress today held a protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Sector 35, against the alleged insult to Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Advertisement

A large number of Congress leaders, workers and party councillors participated in the demonstration led by UT Congress president HS Lucky. Holding pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Kharge, party workers raised slogans in support of social equality, the Constitution and Dalit dignity.

Advertisement

Kharge addressed a public meeting at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 8. Two days later, some organisations reportedly conducted a ‘purification’ ceremony at the venue and sprinkled Gangajal there. The matter was also raised in Parliament.

Advertisement

Addressing the protesters, Lucky said the Haldwani incident has raised a very serious question before the country — whether the mindset that considers a public place ‘impure’ because of a person’s caste, touch or presence still exists in India today.

He said Kharge is the national president of one of India’s largest political parties and is among the country’s senior-most political leaders. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. Therefore, conducting a so-called ‘purification’ of a place after his programme is not merely an insult to one individual, but an affront to the dignity of millions of Dalits and disadvantaged communities who have struggled for generations against social discrimination, Lucky added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts