Chandigarh Congress sounds 2024 LS poll bugle

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The City Congress today started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. A meeting, which was named “Mission 2024”, was organised by the Pradesh Congress under the leadership of Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky at Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhavan. Former Union Minister and All-India Congress Committee treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal was also present.

According to Congress spokesperson Ajay Joshi, today’s meeting was attended by top party leadership, besides some senior leaders.

The Congress has formed 12 such groups whose meetings will be held in the coming days. All leaders gave suggestions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and took a pledge to defeat the BJP.

Bansal asked everyone to start preparing from now and stressed on forming booth committees.

Lucky stressed on strengthening the organisation. He also asked the leaders to raise issues related to people.