Chandigarh Congress to protest against Adani Group

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The city unit of the Congress will stage a protest against the Adani Group in front of the SBI office at Sector 17 here on Monday.

This was decided during a meeting of the party held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Sector 35 here yesterday.

HS Lucky, president of the city Congress, said, “A massive protest will be held against the Adani Group in view of a recent report of ‘Hindenbureg’ pointing out serious irregularities against the group.”

Lucky alleged that the SBI and the LIC invested crores of rupees of Indian citizens in Adani Group, allegedly being patronised by the Narendra Modi-government.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been alleging that this government ws favouring industrialists Adani and Ambani at the cost of common man. The report proved Rahul right,” he alleged.