Chandigarh: Consultant dupes 14 of Rs 2.20 crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The police have booked Arvinder, owner of AS Immigration Consultant, Sector 34, for allegedly duping 14 people of Rs 2.20 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Bhupinder Singh of Moga reported to the police that he approached the suspect for sending his daughter to Canada. He paid Rs 20 lakh for the purpose. However, the suspect failed to send her abroad. The suspect had also duped 13 more persons of several lakhs.

A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 47 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered.