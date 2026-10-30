Chandigarh consumer commission orders attachment of Sushma Grande NXT project

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed the attachment of the Sushma Grande NXT project in Zirakpur to recover Rs 14.54 lakh in a homebuyer’s case.

The order was passed on October 28 in an execution application filed by Bhawana Nagar under Section 71 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, through advocate Narender Yadav. The application was filed against Sushma Buildtech Limited, its director Binder Pal Mittal and two others.

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The Commission directed the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Collector, SAS Nagar, Mohali, to attach the project at Tower C, Sushma Grande NXT, Zirakpur, and appoint a receiver to recover the decretal amount of Rs 14,54,278. It further directed that the recovery be treated as arrears of land revenue and asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit a compliance report by the next date of hearing, December 9, 2026.

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The action followed a communication from the State Bank of India, Sector 17, Chandigarh, stating that there was no balance in the judgment debtors’ account. However, the bank said the amount of Rs 14,54,278 would be kept on hold if any amount was credited to the account in the future.

The homebuyer subsequently furnished details of the builder’s project and sought attachment of its properties to recover the outstanding amount.

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The dispute relates to a flat booked by Bhawana Nagar in Sushma Grande NXT, Gazipur, Zirakpur. As per the agreement dated July 9, 2021, the builder was to hand over possession by September 9, 2022. However, it allegedly failed to deliver the flat within the stipulated period.

In its order dated March 6, 2025, the Commission had directed the builder to hand over possession along with the occupation certificate within 45 days. It had also ordered payment of 9 per cent on the amount deposited by the homebuyer, with the rate to increase to 12 per cent in case of further delay, along with Rs 75,000 as compensation for harassment.

The builder failed to comply with the order, prompting the homebuyer to initiate execution proceedings. During the earlier proceedings, the Commission had also issued non-bailable warrants against the company’s directors for non-compliance.

The Commission has now directed the district administration to take necessary steps for attachment and recovery. The matter will come up for further proceedings on December 9.