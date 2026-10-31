Chandigarh Consumer Commission orders Mohali builder to refund Rs 7.75 lakh for failing to deliver plot

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Sky Rock City Welfare Society, Mohali, to refund Rs 7.75 lakh deposited by a city resident, along with nine per cent annual interest, and pay him Rs 40,000 as compensation and litigation costs for failing to deliver a plot within the stipulated period. The commission held that an inordinate delay in offering possession of a property amounts to "deficiency in service".

The commission observed that a homebuyer could seek a refund solely on the ground of an inordinate delay in offering possession. Once such an unreasonable delay is established, it is sufficient to grant relief, and other grounds need not be examined, it said.

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In a complaint filed through advocate Hitender Kansal, Surender Kumar said he had been impressed by advertisements published by Sky Rock City Welfare Society in various newspapers inviting applications for plots in its new township project, The Sky Rock City, in SAS Nagar.

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He became a member of the society for the allotment of a residential plot and deposited Rs 10,000 on October 20, 2011.

The society had assured him that it had obtained all requisite permissions from the government and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and would hand over possession of the plot within two years of registration.

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The society subsequently made a provisional allotment of Plot Number 1156 in Part II of Sky Rock City, Sector 111-112, Mohali, measuring 100 square yards.

Kumar said he made payments as and when demanded by the society, depositing a total of Rs 7,75 lakh. He later learnt from GAMADA's official website that the society's licence had been cancelled by the Punjab Government and GAMADA.

Alleging that the society had failed to hand over possession within the stipulated two-year period, Kumar sought a refund of the deposited amount. He said repeated requests to the society to refund the money went unanswered, following which he approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

After hearing the matter, the commission noted that no representative of Sky Rock City Welfare Society had appeared before it. It, therefore, proceeded ex parte against the society.

The commission directed the society to refund Rs 7.75 lakh to the complainant with interest at nine per cent per annum and pay Rs 40,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, as well as litigation costs.