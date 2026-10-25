Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission asks Omaxe told to hand over flat in two months, pay compensation

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers Pvt Ltd to pay Rs 75,000 in compensation to a city resident for failing to deliver a flat within the stipulated period. It has also ordered the company to hand over possession of the flat within two months and pay Rs 35,000 towards litigation costs.

The complaint was filed by Sunil Chaudhary, who booked a residential flat in the company’s The Lake project at Mullanpur, in SAS Nagar district, in 2018 and paid approximately Rs 58.07 lakh towards its cost.

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The builder had promised possession by July 31, 2021. However, the flat was not delivered even after the permissible extension granted on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Opposing the complaint, the builder argued that it was not maintainable as the complainant had failed to establish deficiency in service or an unfair trade practice. It also claimed that Chaudhary was an investor rather than a consumer, as he owned other properties and had purchased the unit for investment purposes rather than for his livelihood.

After hearing the arguments, the commission held that the prolonged and unexplained delay amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. It rejected the builder’s objections that the complainant was merely an investor and that the complaint was barred by limitation.

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The commission directed the builder to hand over physical possession of the flat, complete in all respects, within two months of receiving a certified copy of the order. The possession must be delivered after obtaining the requisite occupation and final completion certificates and upon payment of the remaining sale consideration in accordance with the agreement, without levying delayed-payment charges.

The commission also ordered the builder to pay interest at 9 per cent per annum on the entire sale consideration received, from April 30, 2022, to September 30, 2026, within 30 days. In case of default, the accumulated interest amount will attract interest at 12 per cent per annum from the date of default until payment.

The builder was further directed to pay Rs 75,000 for mental agony and harassment, deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, along with Rs 35,000 in litigation costs. Failure to pay these amounts will attract interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of default until realisation.