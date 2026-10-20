Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directs insurance company to pay Rs 15,000 for denying stolen scooter claim

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 15,000 compensation to a consumer for causing mental agony and harassment by refusing to reimburse the claim amount of a stolen scooter.

It also directed the firm to pay the claim amount of the vehicle Rs 36,603, along with interest, to the consumer.

Advertisement

Shiv Prasad, a resident of Dhanas, Chandigarh, in a complaint filed before the commission said he had got his Activa insured with the Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited. On April 25, 2022, his son, who was working as a delivery boy with Swiggy went to GMCH-32 to deliver an order and parked the vehicle in the designated parking area and went inside to deliver the order.

Advertisement

On coming back, he found that the vehicle stolen. He immediately brought the matter to the notice of the police and an FIR was registered. Besides, he informed the insurance company and submitted all relevant documents.

However, the insurance company demanded certain documents on July 15, 2022. The complainant said he made numerous visits to the office of the company, but his claim was not processed.

Advertisement

Alleging that the acts amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, he filed a complaint with the consumer commission.

The company said the vehicle was stolen on May 24, 2022, and FIR was lodged on May 25, whereas the claim was intimated on May 30, as such there was delay of six days in intimating the claim to it.

After hearing the arguments, the commission said the act and conduct of the insurer in not settling the claim of the complainant, certainly amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on its part the company is liable to pay IDV of the vehicle i.e. Rs 36,603, along with interest and compensation of Rs 15,000, to the complainant.