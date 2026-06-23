Chandigarh consumer panel directs Apple India to replace iPhone or refund cost

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Apple India Pvt Ltd to replace a defective iPhone with a brand-new handset of the same model or, alternatively, refund the cost of the device to a city resident, along with interest.

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The Commission has also awarded Rs 10,000 as compensation for harassment and litigation expenses.

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In his complaint, Rohit Kumar stated that he was using an Apple iPhone 7 and had purchased an iPhone 12 through an exchange offer floated by Shreyash Retail Pvt Ltd. Under the scheme, a debit note of Rs 9,550 was issued for the old phone, and Rs 100 was charged as freight for pickup. After adjustment, he paid Rs 40,449 for the new device.

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Kumar alleged that soon after purchase, he found that earphones were not working on the new phone, although the same earphones functioned properly on other devices. He said repeated attempts to resolve the issue through Apple customer care and authorised service centres failed, and multiple earphones tested at the service centre also did not work on the device.

He alleged deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite parties, Apple India and Shreyash Retail Pvt Ltd, and sought replacement or refund along with compensation.

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Shreyash Retail Pvt Ltd stated in its reply that it was merely a reseller and had no role to play once the product was delivered in good condition, as it was neither the manufacturer nor an authorised service centre.

Apple India denied the allegations and said since the damage caused to the phone was externally induced on account of accident/misuse/abuse, it was outside the ambit of warranty.

After hearing the parties, the Commission observed that Apple failed to place on record any convincing evidence to establish that the alleged defect was the result of misuse, abuse, accident or physical damage attributable to the complainant.

The Commission directed that Apple India either replace the defective iPhone with a new handset of the same model or refund the invoice price of Rs 40,449 along with six per cent annual interest until realisation. It further ordered payment of Rs 10,000 towards compensation and litigation costs.