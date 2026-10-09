Chandigarh consumer panel directs MakeMyTrip to pay Rs 1.20 lakh compensation to 4 women forced out of Kasauli villa

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh has directed MakeMyTrip Pvt Ltd to pay compensation of Rs 1,20,000 to four women complainants (Rs 30,000 each) for causing mental agony and harassment after the company failed to provide services as promised. The commission has also directed it to pay Rs 20,000 towards litigation costs.

The commission passed the order while partly allowing an appeal filed by four applicants — Gayatri Suri, Urvashi Sharma, Navjot Dhillon and Surbhi Markanda, all residents of Chandigarh — against the order dated June 3, 2025 passed by District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, UT, Chandigarh. The district commission, while allowing the complaint, had directed the company to pay Rs 15,000 to the complainants as compensation for mental agony and harassment and litigation costs.

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Not satisfied with the order, the appellants sought enhancement of the compensation awarded by the district commission.

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In their complaint, the complainants said they had planned a one-night trip to Kasauli from May 4, 2024 to May 5, 2024 for relaxation and rejuvenation and, keeping in view the reputation of MakeMyTrip (MMT), had booked a 3 BHK villa at Fairholme Menage, Kasauli.

The booking was confirmed by the opposite party vide email and, on April 26, 2024, the complainants paid Rs 21,000, confirmation of which was received through text message and email.

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On May 4, 2024, they proceeded to Kasauli by taxi after paying Rs 4,000 and, on contacting the caretaker and cook, were informed that the villa was ready for check-in and lunch had been prepared.

Around 2 pm, they checked into the villa, where the staff carried their baggage to the rooms and they settled down. However, about 5.15 pm, two staff members informed them that there was a problem with the booking and that the owner wanted to speak to them. The owner informed them that their booking had been cancelled three days earlier and that they could not continue their stay.

Despite being told that the booking was confirmed and had never been cancelled by them, they were ultimately compelled to leave around 7.15 pm, leaving them without accommodation and convenient transport at that hour. They thereafter returned to Chandigarh by cab about 9 pm, paying Rs 8,000 towards the fare. Counsel for MakeMyTrip denied the charges.

After hearing the arguments, the state commission observed that four women, each aged around 50 years or above, had travelled to Kasauli on the basis of a confirmed booking. After reaching the destination and checking into the villa, they were asked to leave in the evening. They were thereby deprived of the accommodation for which they had made confirmed and prepaid arrangements and were compelled to make fresh travel arrangements to return to Chandigarh. The deprivation was not merely financial. The complainants had planned their trip for relaxation and rejuvenation. Instead of enjoying the stay for which they had made preparations and travelled to Kasauli, they were compelled to leave the accommodation in the evening, arrange another cab and return to Chandigarh.

For the reasons recorded above, the appeal stands partly allowed and the order passed by the district commission is modified. The commission has directed MakeMyTrip to pay compensation of Rs 1,20,000 (Rs 30,000 to each of the four complainants) for mental agony and harassment instead of Rs 15,000, and also to pay a lump-sum amount of Rs 20,000 towards litigation costs to the complainants.