Chandigarh consumer panel directs PUDA to refund Rs 14.51 lakh, pay Rs 50,000 compensation for plot delay

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) to refund Rs 14,51,520 and pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to a city resident after it failed to hand over a plot in time in a housing project.

Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Sector 37, Chandigarh, said that in 2014, PUDA launched a residential plots project named Gateway City situated in Sectors 118-119, SAS Nagar, Mohali, and assured timely completion of development works at the site.

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In 2015, he approached PUDA to purchase a plot and was informed by its representative that a plot measuring 268 sq yards was available in the project for resale.

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PUDA also assured that it would issue a fresh Letter of Intent (LoI) in his favour and would allot a plot number as it had not been allotted till then.

Accordingly, he agreed to purchase the plot measuring 256 sq yards from one Aman Gupta for a total tentative cost of Rs 53,76,000.

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On July 27, 2015, he applied for transfer of the LoI and PUDA, vide its letter dated July 30, 2015, issued the same in his favour.

As per the terms of the LoI, he made a total payment of Rs 16,08,612 before the allotment of the plot, and the balance 75 per cent was to be paid only after issuance of the allotment letter.

However, when he visited the site, he found that the allotted plot was not feasible. He immediately approached PUDA and requested either a refund or allotment of another feasible plot of the same size, upon which PUDA assured a refund.

But PUDA failed to deliver actual physical possession of the plot and also failed to get sanctions from the appropriate government authorities despite receiving sale consideration from the complainant and illegally retained the same.

Counsel for PUDA denied the claims made in the complaint and said the complainant had purchased the plot from Aman Gupta without consulting PUDA.

It was, however, admitted that the LoI was transferred in the complainant's name, that Rs 14,51,520 was received prior to allotment, and that an allotment letter was also issued in his favour.

After hearing arguments, the commission said, “It is evident from the record that PUDA could not complete the project in which the plot was booked by the complainant, either within the agreed time or even within a reasonable time thereafter, and even as on date, PUDA has failed to adduce on record any tangible evidence, e.g. completion certificate, occupation certificate, photographs etc., to prove that the project comprising the complainant’s plot is complete in all respects.”

In view of this, PUDA has been directed to refund Rs 14,51,520 to the complainant along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the respective dates of payment, and to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment as well as costs of litigation.