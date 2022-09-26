Chandigarh contingent flagged off for National Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) flagged off the city’s contingent for the National Games to be held in Gujarat.

The local contingent consisted of 165 athletes and 53 officials from 25 sports disciplines. It was flagged off by SS Gill, Secretary Sports, along with Sanyam Garg, Director Sports; Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports; and others.

The contingent is led by Chef De Mission Sudershan Kumar and Rayat. Parveen Thakur has been appointed as the Deputy Chef De Mission.

Amrinder Singh Bazaz, president, Chandigarh Olympic Association, claimed that the Sports Department has promised to give some grant to the association after the contingent returns. He also claimed to have found two sponsors for providing kits to the contingent, while train tickets were booked by the respective units and the amount would be reimbursed by the department later.

NS Thakur, general secretary; Chandermukhi Sharma, general secretary, Basketball Federation of India; Ravinder Talwar, member of the COA, and presidents, secretaries and officials of various participating units also attended the function.

