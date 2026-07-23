Chandigarh Cooperation Policy to boost jobs, public services

Aimed at strengthening cooperatives, improving public services and creating local employment opportunities, UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today launched the Chandigarh Cooperation Policy-2026.

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The policy envisages the formation of around 50 new cooperatives by December 31, 2027, supported through simplified registration, training, assistance in accessing bank credit and bulk procurement benefits. A dedicated Chandigarh cooperative development authority will guide and monitor its implementation.

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Keeping in view Chandigarh's predominantly urban character, the policy gives special emphasis to service cooperatives engaged in electrical repairs, plumbing, painting, cleaning, solar installations and minor renovation works. These cooperatives will provide residents and housing societies with reliable and affordable services while creating dignified employment opportunities, particularly for youth, women and members of weaker sections.

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The policy also encourages skilled workers and ITI-trained students to join service cooperatives and become self-reliant soon after completing their training.

The initiative is expected to strengthen service-based cooperatives, improve the quality of everyday services for residents and generate greater local employment in Chandigarh.

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The Administrator was accompanied by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor Vivek Pratap Singh, Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, Secretary Hospitality Swapnil M Naik and other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration.