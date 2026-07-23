DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Cooperation Policy to boost jobs, public services

Chandigarh Cooperation Policy to boost jobs, public services

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:40 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Aimed at strengthening cooperatives, improving public services and creating local employment opportunities, UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today launched the Chandigarh Cooperation Policy-2026.

Advertisement

The policy envisages the formation of around 50 new cooperatives by December 31, 2027, supported through simplified registration, training, assistance in accessing bank credit and bulk procurement benefits. A dedicated Chandigarh cooperative development authority will guide and monitor its implementation.

Advertisement

Keeping in view Chandigarh's predominantly urban character, the policy gives special emphasis to service cooperatives engaged in electrical repairs, plumbing, painting, cleaning, solar installations and minor renovation works. These cooperatives will provide residents and housing societies with reliable and affordable services while creating dignified employment opportunities, particularly for youth, women and members of weaker sections.

Advertisement

The policy also encourages skilled workers and ITI-trained students to join service cooperatives and become self-reliant soon after completing their training.

The initiative is expected to strengthen service-based cooperatives, improve the quality of everyday services for residents and generate greater local employment in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The Administrator was accompanied by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor Vivek Pratap Singh, Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, Secretary Hospitality Swapnil M Naik and other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts