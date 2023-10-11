Chandigarh cop accused of being drunk in uniform, obscenity in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 10

The police arrested a UT police constable for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty while being taken for medical examination after he was accused of indulging in an obscene act under influence of liquor with a woman in a public place near Sohana on October 9.

The suspect, Amit Kumar, 38, a resident of Police Complex, Dhanas, Chandigarh, held Senior Constable Satish Kumar by throat in an official vehicle while being taken to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 for medical examination for consuming alcohol in police uniform.

Satish Kumar, the complainant, stated that a woman had come to the police station alleging that the cop in uniform, who was under the influence of alcohol, was caught doing an obscene act with a woman in a public place. The police said the suspect told them that the woman with him in the public place was his wife.

The suspect was nabbed and taken to the hospital for medical examination when the incident took place.

A case under Sections 353 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Amit Kumar at the Sohana police station.

