Chandigarh cop arrested for assault on wife, son

Chandigarh, May 23

An ASI of the UT police has been arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and son with a sharp weapon. The suspect, Ashok Mallik, has been booked in a case of attempt to murder on his wife’s complaint.

The police had received information about the assault on Wednesday night. Cops reached Raipur Khurd and took both injured to the GMCH, Sector 32.

Mallik was produced in the court today, which sent him to judicial custody. He was presently under suspension after a case was registered against him last year.

