Chandigarh cop gets 4-year RI in bribery case, fined Rs 20K

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, has sentenced Arvind Kumar, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Chandigarh Police, to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a corruption case registered against him seven years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The accused was arrested on April 7, 2015 while taking bribe from a ration depot holder, Balkar Saini of Faidan village, Chandigarh. Balkar Saini approached the CBI after the SI allegedly demanded bribe for offering “help” in a case registered against him.

As per the prosecution, the SI was the investigating officer in a case registered under the Essential Commodities Act against the complainant, Balkar Saini, in 2014. The SI called the complainant several times during the investigation in 2015 and demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant to ‘manage’ the case in the court and ensure that he was not imprisoned. The police had already filed a chargesheet in the case, but the SI was still offering help to the complainant.

Instead of giving the bribe, the complainant approached the CBI following which a trap was laid. The accused was arrested on April 7, 2015 while taking the first instalment of the bribe.

After investigation, the CBI filed the charge sheet against the accused before the court. Finding prima facie case, the court framed the charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. After hearing the arguments the court convicted the accused.