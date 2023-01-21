Chandigarh cop held for vehicle theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A UT police constable, Kuldeep, posted with the Security Wing has been held for car theft. Crime Branch sleuths had nabbed Amit Kumar of Mohali from Sector 11 while driving a car bearing a fake number plate. Probe revealed the car was stolen from Sector 45. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. During probe, cops discovered the car was stolen by Kuldeep. Also, Intzar Hussain of Faridabad and Parkash, alias Pintu, of Panipat have been held for preparing fake HSRP. TNS

MC gets waste compactors

Chandigarh: To strengthen the solid waste management in the city, Mayor Anup Gupta and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra on Friday flagged off four compactors worth Rs 1.70 crore. These would be used for lifting garbage from areas, including Sector 18, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28 and the Industrial Area, Phase I. The compactors would help improve the sanitation status of the city and smooth transportation of waste to the dumping site, the Mayor said. TNS

Two peddlers held with heroin

Chandigarh: Two drug peddlers have been arrested by the District Crime Cell of the UT police while possessing heroin. The police said Sahil (22), a resident of Sector 15, Hisar, was arrested near a government school in Sector 7 with 54-gm heroin. In another incident, Silander Singh (30), a resident of Patiala, was nabbed at Sector 49 with 65-gm heroin. Cases have been registered against the suspects under the NDPS Act. TNS

Panchkula RWAs to meet today

Panchkula: Various organisations from across the state are gathering here on Saturday against the state government's policy of building four-storey houses with stilt parking across the state. A meeting to this effect is being convened at Jat Bhawan, Sector 6, in which various sector associations and RWAs have been invited. General VP Malik, former Chief of Army Staff will be the keynote speaker at the meeting.

