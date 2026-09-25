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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh cop shot dead at Sector 22 home, son apprehended for questioning

Chandigarh cop shot dead at Sector 22 home, son apprehended for questioning

Investigators suspect a family dispute may have led to the shooting

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:06 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Body of head constable Nitin Kumar being shifted to hospital from his government house in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Friday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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A head constable posted at the Police Headquarters in Sector 9 was shot dead while asleep at his residence in Sector 22-A in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Kumar. His wife and son were present in the house at the time of the incident.

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According to police, a call was received at the Sector 22 police post around 8.50 am, following which a team rushed to the spot. A forensic team was called to collect evidence and a country-made pistol was recovered from the roof of the house.

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Kumar's body was shifted to the mortuary of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

Police said the deceased's son, Armaan, has been apprehended for questioning. Investigators suspect a family dispute may have led to the shooting.

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Son has criminal record

Sources said Armaan has a criminal record. On the intervening night of February 24–25 this year, he allegedly rammed his Thar SUV into a motorcycle, killing two persons. He was reportedly out on bail in that case at the time of Friday's incident.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the motive behind the killing. Further details are awaited.

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