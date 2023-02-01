Chandigarh cops clarify after ‘pro-Pak’ poster complaint

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The UT police today put to rest concerns raised over certain “Pakistan Zindabad” posters in Urdu that were spotted in the Sector 17 market here. The posters were pasted on pillars in the corridors of the market.

On receiving a complaint, a detailed inquiry was conducted and it was found that the posters were part of a web series, shooting for which was underway after due permission, the police said. The permission for the shoot was granted by the Film Facilitation Cell of the Department of Tourism. As part of the shoot, multiple posters were pasted on the pillars. No suspicious activity had been found, the police added.