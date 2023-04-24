 Chandigarh cops detain 40 in checking drive : The Tribune India

Chandigarh cops detain 40 in checking drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

The UT police carried out special search operations as a part of their ongoing drive to verify the antecedents of people residing in different parts of the city.

The drives were held in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the IT Park and Sector 34 police stations.

During the drive in areas under the IT Park police station, including New Indira Colony and Subash Nagar in Mani Majra, cops set up check-posts. Several persons were brought to the police station and released after verification. During the drive, 23 suspicious persons were rounded up.

Meanwhile, during the search operation at Burail, a total of 11 two-wheelers found abandoned in the area were seized.

Two nakas were laid during the drive and seven vehicles were issued challans. During the drive here, 17 suspicious persons were rounded up and their antecedents verified.

